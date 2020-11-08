Shortly after former Vice President, now President-elect Joe Biden was projected to be the winner of the 2020 election, Iowa State College Republicans posted a tweet calling individuals to “arm up.”
The tweet, posted at 11:28 a.m., said “Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to attempt to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us.”
In the afternoon, the account also posted a video of chapter president Ryan Hurley speaking at a “Stop the Steal” rally in downtown Des Moines.
Our Chapter President spoke at STOP THE STEAL in Des Moines, Iowa! pic.twitter.com/lqRfpeut5V— College Republicans at Iowa State🌪 (@IStateCRs) November 7, 2020
"Stop the Steal" rallies popped up around the United States in response to election results and claims of election fraud from President Donald Trump. Recently, the organization made headlines for getting banned on Facebook amid perpetuation of violence from members of the group.
The tweet was reported to the Iowa State University Police Department (ISUPD). Officer Kaitlyn Boor said the contents of the tweet were not particularly concerning.
“They do have a point to kind of speak out their mind about the election, stuff like that obviously. People are gonna be — especially if they’re Republican — unhappy with Biden projected to win,” Boor said. “At this point, I can get why it might be a little alarming for some to read, but they do have that right to kind of post what they want to.
“I’m more than happy to pass it on and let my supervisors be aware of it, but this one isn’t all too alarming.”
Twitter users seemed to disagree with the fact the tweet wasn’t particularly harmful.
After the post was retweeted by the Des Moines Black Lives Matter account, it garnered 122 comments and 103 retweets in just a few hours.
‼️AMES WHITE SUPREMACY ALERT‼️@IowaStateU what are you doing to ensure that BIPOC students ARE safe on your campus & how will you make them FEEL safe? https://t.co/JbXBNuqm8S— Des Moines BLM (@DesMoinesBLM) November 8, 2020
Most users tagged Iowa State and ISUPD in their comments, saying the post was inciting violence on campus.
“@IowaStateU this your students trying to harm others??” one commenter said.
“Dude, we're not coming for you. We'd like you to live and enjoy your life. We actually don't care what you're doing much at all,” another commenter said.
One user even tagged the FBI, saying the matter needed to be investigated.
In response to the backlash, the College Republicans account made another post, calling themselves the “most oppressed group on campus.”
Picture of the most oppressed group on campus pic.twitter.com/WfBZN3b5Ke— College Republicans at Iowa State🌪 (@IStateCRs) November 8, 2020
Iowa State released a statement regarding the post, via Angie Hunt, Iowa State news service director.
“Iowa State University is aware of a social media post by one of its student organizations, encouraging others to 'arm up,'" the statement read. “Any suggestion of armed activity by an Iowa State student organization is prohibited by university policy. Any conduct that violates university policy will be addressed in an appropriate manner.”
The account was temporarily restricted by Twitter for a short period of time but is now back up and public.
Iowa State’s College Democrats, led by President Sehba Faheem, released a statement Saturday night regarding the post.
“In a recent tweet, the College Republicans at Iowa State stated 'Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to attempt to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us' in response to the presidential election being called for Joe Biden,” the statement read. “The College Democrats at Iowa State University wholeheartedly denounce this call to violence and call upon the university to apply appropriate disciplinary action.”
The statement also mentioned rising fears of post-election violence, but that this tweet from the College Republicans is a “concrete incitement.”
“It’s safe to assume that their followers are comprised of students, and so they are asking students to bear arms against others on campus, creating an unsafe and hostile environment that is difficult to successfully learn in. Every student must have the opportunity to learn safely, and the College Republicans’ consistent violent language diminishes this,” the statement said.
The College Republican’s Twitter account has previously posted tweets calling for the deportation of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and calling for an end to diversity and women’s and gender studies classes at Iowa State.
The group also retweeted a post saying coronavirus disappeared after the election despite record numbers of COVID-19 cases around the country.
The statement from the Iowa State College Democrats continued to say the country is likely to see mass demonstrations in the coming days both in celebration and retaliation, and messages like these show a strong potential for physical violence.
“Not only is this language dangerous, but it is against the ‘Violence-Free University’ policy, which states that all implied threats of violence are not tolerated and will face disciplinary action. Additionally, firearms are not permitted on campus,” it said.
College Democrats urged Iowa State to take action against this rhetoric.
On Iowa State University’s official Twitter page, the school said “university leaders are taking steps to address conduct that violates university policy.”
Hurley nor College Republicans adviser Matthew Delisi responded to the Daily’s requests for comment, but Hurley gave a statement to The Des Moines Register.
"Our thought in writing the tweet was to support everyone in their right to bear arms," Hurley told the Register in an email. "People have sickly twisted it. Violence is not our intent."
The Register reported that Hurley would not say who wrote the tweet or whether the group felt the need to issue an apology, but did say the group has received death threats both before and after the publication of the tweet.
"We have to walk home all of our members in groups to ensure protection," Hurley told the Register. "We always alert people to the rights granted to them by the U.S. Constitution. This tweet is nothing to get worked up about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.