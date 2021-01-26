The City Council met to discuss the proposed third wave of coronavirus aid.
The was a project led by Vanessa Baker-Latimer, who is the housing coordinator for the city of Ames. This project’s main goal was to secure more funding and aid for the people who have been affected by COVID-19.
“This third round, we are looking to help with the rent, mortgage and utility relief assistant program,” Baker-Latimer said. “To date, we have helped about 104 households and [are] close to spending all the money from that program, and we still have a waiting list of applicants to process.”
There was also a discussion regarding the future of the new downtown plaza. Some of the topics discussed were how this space could be used year-round and some of the possible features. The possible features included food truck vendors, water features during the warmer months and an ice skating rink during the winter. Nothing passed on this item, as this was just a way to update the council about new developments.
“I think it looks absolutely beautiful, ” said Tim Gartin, Ward 2 Rep. “In fact, these are the most beautiful renderings I think we’ve seen presented to us.”
There was a discussion about the plans for a future aquatic center in Ames. In the meeting, there were multiple plans shown for this new center. Ideas ranged from a single-story building with just the aquatics to a two-story building that features a walking track and classroom as well the aquatic center. Other aspects talked about were things like future expansions to the facility, the overall cost, how this center would affect nearby communities and which plan would be the best for the city of Ames.
“I am so excited about the possibility of adding a really attractive amenity,” Gartin said. “I appreciate the fact that the staff approved this from the direction we gave them.”
However, there was some disagreement between the City Council members.
“Regarding the aquatics center, I’m happy with the way that turned out,” Ward 3 Rep. David Martin said. “I’m really happy to see the enthusiasm about a two-story building. I was just hoping we would spend a little more effort in there, but it's still good.”
Both Martin and Ward 1 Rep. Gloria Betcher believe that this could have taken some more thought. However, the two-story building idea was passed and this project has moved on to the next phase.
