Greek Week is a long-standing tradition at Iowa State. The goal of Greek Week is to unite the Greek community, promote fraternal friendship and showcase the five values of Greek life: scholarship, leadership, civic engagement, social justice and friendship. This year marked the 70th Greek Week at Iowa State.
The activities during Greek Week are intended to engage Greek life members by making efforts to improve the Ames community and foster friendships.
“Greek Week is the community's chance to be creative, build relationships, exercise our values and continue a longstanding tradition to celebrate who we are,” said Madison Renz, one of the executive directors of Greek Week.
Greek chapters are combined into teams for the activities. All sororities and fraternities at Iowa State are encouraged to participate in Greek Week. This year, 45 teams participated in Greek Week activities.
The Greek Week awards ceremony took place at C.Y. Stephens Auditorium Sunday. Awards were handed out to groups that participated in Greek Week activities over the past week.
Greek Week hosted a day of service that included a community drive. In total, 5,144 items were donated to the United Way of Story County through this event. Awards were given out to teams for their overall community service efforts. The first place award for community service went to You’re Watching Greek Channel with Alpha Delta Pi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Chi Phi.
Greek Week hosted a Polar Bear Plunge supporting the Special Olympics of Iowa. According to the Sorority and Fraternity Engagement website, the Greek community at Iowa State has consistently been the largest fundraiser for the Iowa Special Olympics.
This year, Greek Week raised $232,120 for the Special Olympics. Awards were given to the teams that went above and beyond with the Polar Plunge. The first place award went to You’re Watching Greek Channel with Alpha Delta Pi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Chi Phi.
Greek Week’s annual lip-sync competitions are a fun way for Greek life members to engage with their peers. Awards were given out for the top lip sync performances. The first place award went to The Greek Gatsby with Alpha Phi, Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Sigma Phi.
Greek Week included volleyball, dodgeball and broomball tournaments. Awards were given out to the top overall tournament teams. The first place trophy went to Greek Life on Deck with Delta Delta Delta, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Acacia.
Greek Week Olympics is a “day of games that teams compete against each other to win in the heart of many chapter facilities,” according to Renz. The first place trophy for the Greek Week Olympics went to Greek Beach Movie with Chi Omega, Delta Upsilon and Alpha Kappa Lambda.
Greek Week karaoke is an opportunity for friendly competition with other teams. The first-place team was Greeks of the Jungle with Sigma Kappa, Kappa Sigma and Delta Chi.
Greek Race is another annual Greek Week event. This event is a play on the Amazing Race that includes trivia about Greek communities. Winning the Greek Race was You’re Watching Greek Channel with Alpha Delta Pi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Chi Phi.
Every year, Greek Week hosts a keynote speaker. This year’s speaker was Alex Sheen, founder of the nonprofit organization Because I Said I Would. He spoke about keeping promises and upholding responsibilities.
Winning the overall 2022 Greek Week celebration was Greek Life on Deck with Delta Delta Delta, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Acacia.
