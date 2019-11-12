Veteran Supper

Students, faculty and community members joined together on Nov. 14, 2018 for the Veterans Center Community Supper to honor veterans and their family members. This event was held at 5 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union  Lt. Colonel William McTernan, a detachment commander, opened the evening with the statement, “3,000 veterans from ISU” when speaking about the mass of individuals who have attended Iowa State and who have served in the military.

Iowa State students socializing during the Veterans Center Community Supper on Nov. 14, 2018 to celebrate veterans and their family members. This event was held at 5 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.

The Iowa State Veterans Center will bring veterans, military students and families together for food and conversation for the 7th Annual Community Supper. 

During the week of Nov. 11, Iowa State has planned on having many events in celebration of Iowa State students, faculty, staff and community members who are veterans. The second event of the week will be the community supper, which is being hosted for veterans on Wednesday, from 5 until 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union. 

During the community dinner there will be about 200 to 300 veterans in attendance. The point of the event is to bring together a close knit community of veterans to celebrate and honor them and their families, as well as show support for veterans who are part of the Iowa State community. The event will also recognize those who volunteer in the Veterans Center. 

“As well as connect with others in forming a greater sense of camaraderie around a shared common experience, we are here to help with the unique challenges associated with transitioning into a university setting,” according to the Iowa State Veterans web page. 

This event is open to the public, and the goal of the event is to bring together Iowa State students, faculty, staff, administrators and community members in honor of the service and sacrifice of veterans and family members.

Another Iowa State event, in regards to Veterans Week, is a lecture on Thursday, where Steve Feimer is giving a lecture titled "Vietnam Veterans: Still Coming Home" at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the South Ballroom, Memorial Union.

The Iowa State Veterans Center is a place where students, faculty, military personnel and families of all of the above can go for veteran-related questions. According to the Veterans Center, a part of their mission is to support military students and, in order to do that, the Veterans Center invites members of the community to a free dinner in honor of those who serve and sacrifice.

