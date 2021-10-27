Iowa State Assistant Professor at the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communications, Kelly Winfrey, is running for one of three positions available on the Ames School Board.
“I think the current board has done a pretty good job, but we have three people that aren’t running again, and I want to make sure that we keep doing work related to addressing inequity and climate in the district,” said Winfrey.
Winfrey said her central themes are advocacy, equity and community, with a focus on platforming and supporting diversity throughout the community .
“One of the reasons I decided to run was that there was some vocal backlash to the Black Lives Matter Week of Action,” said Winfrey.
The Black Lives Matter Week of Action was Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 and served as a way for students to expand their understanding of Black Lives Matter, according to the Ames Community School District.
Winfrey said that she liked the week of action, and wants to find a way to implement the curriculum taught during the week of action to more students.
Winfrey said she would like to be elected as to not give a position to someone opposed to the Black Lives Matter Week of Action.Winfrey asks students to stay engaged and to participate in local elections, having said that student voices matter and can make an impact.
“I’m not running because I just care about me or my kid,” said Winfrey, “I want to advocate for other folks who maybe don’t have the time, or energy, or desire to be on the school board.”
The election will take place on Nov. 2. For more information on where or when to cast a vote, visit the Story County website.
Early absentee voting is available at the following locations:
- Oct. 30: 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ames Public Library 10 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Nov. 1: 8a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Story County Auditor's office
