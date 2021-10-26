Kira Werstein is one of seven candidates running for a seat on the Ames Community School Board.
Currently, she serves as an associate teaching professor at Iowa State University in the kinesiology department. She has lived in the Ames community since 2009 with her husband.
Both of Werstein’s parents were educators, and she said she has a passion for education because of it. One of her other motivations is her children, the youngest of whom won’t graduate until 2034. Werstein said over email that she cares deeply about her children’s education, and she believes that all children should be able to have a high-quality education.
If elected, she is looking forward to improving transparency, oversight of the administration and elevating fiscal responsibility.
“It is deeply important to me to ensure the next generation is inspired as life-long learners who are equipped to lead and succeed,” Werstein said.
Another focus of hers is to solve the problem of declining academic performance and the increasing violence and safety issues which she says are some of the biggest problems within Ames middle and high schools.
Werstein wants to unify the district.
“What brings us all together is much bigger than the things that are different about us,” Werstein said.
Werstein is endorsed by PAC Ames Deserves Better. Ames Deserves Better is an organization for social responsibility, financial stewardship and academic achievement.
Ames Deserves Better supports family choice in education, opposed to schools forcing the beliefs of some onto others. They oppose curriculum related to Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory. They cite these as a cause for students enrolling out of Ames and losing money for the district in the process.
They also want to improve upon Ames’ declining academic performance in recent years where it fell to five in U.S. News’ list of top Iowa schools. They want to do this by sending kids back to school full time and focusing on closing the academic gap, not things like “Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action.”
In addition to that, she said that the next superintendent that is set to be hired in the next few months needs to be able to clearly map out a plan to solve these issues plus being able to retain and bring in high-quality educators to Ames, which is another problem that she said is very prevalent within the system. Werstein also says that she hopes to see the district focus more on things like academics, respect for common humanity and school spirit.
The City and School Board Elections will be held Nov. 2, 2021. Voters can click here to learn more information about polling locations and voter registration.
Early absentee voting is available at the following locations
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30: Ames Public Library
Nov. 1: Story County Auditor’s office during business hours
