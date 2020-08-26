Night two of the Republican National Convention continued Tuesday night with numerous notable names including: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Nicholas Sandmann, businessman Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the first lady Melania Trump.
Republicans appeared to replicate much of the first night as they praised President Donald Trump and resumed their distaste for the Democratic Party.
Sandmann, who is well known for a viral video that shows him wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and in a standoff with Nathan Phillips, a Native American, was the first teenager to speak at the event.
Sandmann said the media was very much skewed and biased toward the Democrats and accused them of being “anti-Christian, anti-conservative, anti-Donald Trump.”
Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump’s children, continued this tone as he accused Democrats of “wanting to erase history,” while adding the Democrats “want an America where your thoughts and opinions are censored when they do not align with their own.”
As the convention proceeded with a number of small business owners and government officials making speeches, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made an appearance virtually. Reynolds, who described Iowa as “one big small town,” praised the president in his action when he gave Iowa financial and verbal aid during the derecho from this summer and the floods of 2019.
The night closed out with two highly-anticipated speeches, the first being from Pompeo, who was the first secretary of state to make a speech at a political convention in 75 years. Pompeo said he praises President Trump for the work he has done to resolve international issues.
“[...]when the president took office, radical Islamic terrorists had beheaded Americans, and ISIS controlled a territory the size of Great Britain,” Pompeo said. “Today? Today, because of the president’s determination and leadership, the ISIS caliphate is wiped out — it’s gone.”
The last speech of the night came from Melania Trump, who spoke in front of an unmasked and nonsocially distanced audience at the White House, while covering an array of topics. This included gratitude to the COVID-19 essential workers, covering her campaigns with women’s rights and underprivileged, sick children and her story of the American Dream.
“I believe we need my husband’s leadership now more than ever in order to bring us back once again to the greatest economy and the strongest country ever known,” Melania Trump said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.