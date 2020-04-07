Iowa State’s Facilities Planning and Management released a proposed temporary closure of Winlock Road set to begin at noon on April 8.
Winlock Road would be closed from noon on April 8 through 4 p.m. April 14 due to excavating chilled water mains and removing service to the Insectary building with an alternate route of Morrill Road being advised, according to the release.
In September, the Iowa Board of Regents approved a request from Iowa State to demolish the Insectary, located at 2311 Pammel Dr, building due to “a number of serious deficiencies, extensive deferred maintenance and building systems well past their useful life.”
The deadline for comments or requests to reschedule is 11 a.m. April 8, one hour before the proposed closure will take place.
Coordinator Craig Jensen, steamfitter for Facilities Planning and Management, can be contacted at cmjensen@iastate.edu or (515) 509-5210 with any issues or concerns and Mishelle Franklin, program coordinator for the public safety department, can be contacted at mishelle@iastate.edu for temporary alternate parking locations, according to the release.
Facilities Planning and Management will release a final road closure notice after the comment deadline April 8. A list of current campus road, sidewalk and parking lot closures can be found at http://www.fpm.iastate.edu/notify/road_closures.asp.
