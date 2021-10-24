Austin Woodin was appointed to the Mary Greeley Board of Trustees in January 2020. He is on the ballot to be officially elected to the position to complete the remaining two years of the term.
Woodin currently works as a financial adviser with Edward Jones. He has been with Edward Jones since 2003 and became a limited partner with the firm in 2011.
Woodin, an Ames High School and Iowa State University graduate, said he wants to focus on improving overall community health with a strong emphasis on mental health. He acknowledged that the position plays a big role in developing the planning process.
Woodin said that working on the Hospital Board during a pandemic has been difficult. He also mentioned how well the board has managed their jobs through the pandemic.
“In my time on the board, I have been impressed with the operations of both the board and the management team,” Woodin said. “The management team and the entire staff of Mary Greeley Medical Center have been nothing short of remarkable during these unprecedented times.”
Woodin said he is concerned for the staff and their families while the pandemic still affects their daily lives. According to the New York Times, there were 135 new COVID-19 cases Oct. 20.
“This pandemic has increased my concerns for the staff, the long hours, the potential burnout and more,” Woodin said. “We need to continue to improve our ability to recruit and retain the best staff and make Mary Greeley Medical Center the preferred destination for healthcare professionals and support staff.”
