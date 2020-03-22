Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen sent an email addressing Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation for anyone who has traveled recently outside of Iowa to self-isolate.
“Governor Reynolds has announced that anyone who has traveled recently outside of Iowa is strongly encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days to support ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Wintersteen said in an email. “We direct any member of the Iowa State community returning from Spring Break vacation or other travel to follow this guidance: Stay home for 14 days after returning from travel outside of Iowa. Do not come to work for this 14-day period. Contact your supervisor to discuss your options, which may include: telework/remote work to the extent that your job allows. “
Additionally, Wintersteen laid out the university’s plan to address potential leave for employees who are self-isolating.
“The university is reviewing the federal and state programs related to leave and anticipate further guidance within the week,” Wintersteen said in an email. “The employee should take available leave, and as we activate new program(s), the employee’s leave balance may be corrected if necessary.”
Steps Wintersteen advised to those who are self-isolating included taking your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, keeping your distance from others and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
“If you have returned from travel outside of Iowa and your job requires you to come to campus, you can request an exception to the 14-day self-isolation by emailing covid-19@iastate.edu or calling 515-294-4428 with the following information: name and phone number, dates of travel, location of travel including any airports traveled through, any known contacts with a confirmed case [and] reason for requesting exception,” Wintersteen said in an email.
