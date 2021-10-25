Mayor John Haila of Ames is running for re-election, unopposed for his second term.
Haila attended Iowa State in 1972 and has lived in Ames for 10 years. Prior to living in Ames, he lived in Boone for 30 years, but said he has always had a close connection with the Ames community.
Haila said going out to vote demonstrates an acknowledgment of the leadership he has demonstrated throughout his term, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haila said he advocates for civility and working together--ideas he wants to foster throughout the Ames community during his second term.
Haila said that some of the biggest problems currently facing Ames are mental health, affordable housing and the workforce shortage.
“[Mental health issues] start in early elementary, they’re prevalent on Iowa State campus; it knows no age boundary,” said Haila.
Haila said he hopes to continue to find ways to combat the mental health crisis in Ames, noting the success of his previous campaigns like Mental Health First Aid, which trained residents of Ames how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness, according to the City of Ames website.
“I want students to know how much we value them,” Haila said. “City council represents students.”
Among the problems facing Ames, Haila said is is important for students to engage with the City of Ames. Haila said that because students may not know all the opportunities available to them, students are missing out on opportunities and experiences available through the city of Ames.
“You make up half of [Ames’] population, you have a lot to contribute” said Haila.
The election will take place on Nov. 2. For more information on where or when to cast your vote, visit the Story County website.
Early absentee voting is available at the following locations:
- Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ames Public Library
- Nov. 1: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Story County Auditor's office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.