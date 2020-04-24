On April 24, President Wendy Wintersteen sent information regarding Iowa State’s fall 2020 semester as they plan accordingly.
In her email, President Wintersteen shared Board of Regents President Michael Richards’ statement from the April 1 board meeting.
“We are planning on a full, normal operation for our universities for the fall 2020 semester,” Richards said at the meeting. “This includes in-person classes, reopening of residence halls, food service and other campus services. As we move forward together, we need to follow the guidance we are given from our national and state leaders.”
Richards said they will continue following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Updates will be provided as plans develop and for the fall planning effort, and President Wintersteen said they will be engaging representatives from divisions and units across campus. Iowa State will look at all possible options that follow Richards’ directive while prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
“I am confident that working together, with an innovation mindset, we will find a way forward that upholds Iowa State’s tradition of excellence,” President Wintersteen said in the email.
In the email, President Wintersteen also encouraged time for self-care, rest and renewal as “the best ideas manifest when we are our best selves.” She referred to resources and programs provided through the university to support wellness, one of those being ISU WellBeing.
Resources are also being offered through ISU Extension and Outreach which in regard to the COVID-19 crisis challenges, including questions related to finances, food access and parenting.
