President Donald Trump announced a premature victory after recent election results show tighter margins than expected while outstanding states still linger.
Talk of states like North Carolina, Florida and Texas, all were possibly swinging blue for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, then heavily leaned in favor of Trump as over 90 percent of votes are reported. This was enough for Trump.
"Millions and millions of people voted for us," Trump said early into Wednesday morning. "A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people."
Trump also claimed fraud has been committed and said it was an embarrassment for the country.
“Frankly, we did win the election,” Trump said as votes continued to be tallied.
Trump said he would go to the U.S. Supreme Court and he wants to stop “all voting.” Republican Election Lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg told CNN Trump’s claims are a disservice not only to the law but to all the Republican men and women on the ballot today.
According to the Associated Press (AP), it is still too early to declare a winner as results do not match information available to AP. Neither Trump nor Biden have secured the 270 Electoral College votes as of 4:01 a.m.
Biden made a hopeful announcement late on election night prior to Trump’s speech.
“We believe we are on track to win this election,” Biden said. “We know because the unprecedented early vote, we are going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished, and it ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot."
Mack Shelley, chairman of the political science department, said Trump is doing better than most people would have anticipated and that the election seems to be somewhat of a replay of 2016 as of results from 11:20 p.m.
“We will have to wait and see, and we won’t know for quite a while, but [it] actually does seem [like] Biden is in some real trouble now,” Shelley said earlier in the night around 11:15 p.m. “What could have been a relatively easy victory just isn’t going to be that, it is going to be by the skin of his teeth.”
Throughout the election, the Biden campaign tended to have smaller events or virtual forums in attempts to adhere to social distancing standards. Shelley said Biden did not campaign to the extent of Trump’s upbeat, large, in-person rallies that could have resonated with voters.
"The Democratic Party is good at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory,” Shelley said. “The Democrats just seem to have an absolute genius for screwing things up and not being able to hold on to a lead or not being able to connect with voters in a favorable way.”
Ryan Hurley is the president of Iowa State College Republicans and said he was apprehensive at first but votes look fantastic for Trump as of results from around 9:30 p.m.
“You start to think, ‘Maybe Biden will win,’ but then you are seeing the actual people speak instead of pollsters and looking at the betting market, and it shifted massively,” Hurley said.
Shelley said early results can distort states creating a blue or red mirage, and when results are finalized, things can change. Early election polls portrayed Biden carrying Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, states that went red in 2016. Shelley said Biden will need to win these to be able to win, which will only come with final results.
“In terms of having sort of expressed high hopes to win Florida, turn Texas Blue, win North Carolina, that is basically not happening,” Shelley said as of results from around 11:20 p.m. “And what is going to happen in the Midwest, we don’t know.”
