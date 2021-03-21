Ryan Hurley is a junior in marketing currently serving as a highly respected senator on Student Government and is the president of College Republicans United. Hurley is one of two candidates running to represent Frederiksen Court.
Q: Why do you feel you are qualified to represent Frederiksen Court?
A: In my current position, I frequently go to constituencies; I meet with people, I sort of know the ins and outs and I am on several more committees than I need to be. I think I am just a dedicated person who will do my hardest to make sure Frederiksen Court gets represented.
Q: How do you plan to represent Frederiksen Court?
A: The biggest thing with this in the residents halls is safety. If you look at data, a lot of instances of crimes actually happen in the dorms and in the apartments. Of course, things like campus lighting are important but I am going to institute things like a safety walk through all of Frederiksen Court buildings to make sure they are at their safest possible. I am going to put up posters and things to that effect, with resources. Just make it a place where people can be students, that sounds a little weird but not be worried about getting attacked, things to that effect.
Q: What do you feel are the biggest issues that need to be addressed within this next year?
A: There are a lot of issues, one of the biggest is a lot of people feel that Student Government doesn’t represent them. I know quite a few people who never talked to their constituents and that I always do talk to my constituents. I reach out and I table at different places... I don’t live in Friley Hall, but since I represent them, you will have me tabling there… I have been to all of them to talk with constituents because that is the most important thing.
First, we need to increase the amount of senators it takes to raise prices on students. Currently, I believe the fee is $44, that amount is going to get raised. That cost of us doing stuff should not be thrown on to the students. We already have a lot of stuff to pay, we don’t need more money being taken out. Additionally, I am really focused on improving Student Government’s image, it has an image problem to put it safely… I want to make sure that Frederiksen Court needs a senator who operates and works with every other senator as colleagues not friends, that is a very big distinction. I have seen some people who disagree with bills… but since their friends put them forward they will vote yes. I can tell you if I don’t think a bill is good I am not going to sponsor it even if it is friends of mine. What is going to constantly be on my mind is the people. Another thing is transparency, it is very hard to see bills being brought up, it is very hard to see finances...Student Government has a folder with all this information, I think it should be published and that is something I will work to push through because it is so important to have people know what is happening. That is such a cornerstone.
Q: Why is it crucial Frederiksen Court have an equal role in Student Government?
A: Frederiksen Court is actually a fairly large community, I think it is crazy it only has one senator and I would prefer if it had two. However, you look at the students there and students don’t want to pay these high prices. They need somebody who is going to be at these things. I am on about five committees. You only have to be on one as a senator, I choose to go to more because I know that is where I can get as much done as I possibly can to represent students. Frederiksen Court needs someone who will be willing to fight for them, who is willing to proudly be Frederiksen Court senator. I do have a campaign slogan, it is ‘every man a king’ it is basically saying everyone who I represent is fantastic.
