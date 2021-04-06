Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen announced Tuesday afternoon that Iowa State will hold a large-scale vaccination clinic on-campus that will run for two weeks beginning on April 19.
"As of April 5, Iowans age 16 years and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor also recently announced plans to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to higher education institutions. This is a significant step toward our goal of returning to a vibrant campus experience this fall," Wintersteen said in an email to the campus community.
Iowa State will receive an allotment of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines in an effort to vaccinate as many students as possible before the semester ends.
During this vaccination clinic, undergraduate, graduate and professional students– both residents and nonresidents– will be prioritized.
Another email will be sent to employees Wednesday asking for help providing nonclinical staffing support at the vaccination clinic.
Students will be notified about how to sign up for a vaccination and should not call Thielen Student Health Center to schedule an appointment.
The email also said as vaccines become more available, Iowa State plans to expand vaccinations on campus to more faculty, staff and post-doctorates and will communicate that information once it becomes available. Until then, those individuals are encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as they can find an appointment from an authorized vaccine provider.
"We understand there is strong interest in receiving the vaccine. We are encouraged by the expanding eligibility and supply. Your continued patience and understanding is deeply appreciated as we work through this process. Please continue to follow the Cyclones Care behaviors to help protect yourself and others," Wintersteen said.
