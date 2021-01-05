The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,747 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Iowa's positive case total has now climbed to 287,305 cases from Monday's 285,558.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the state. This brings the statewide death total to 3,999 deaths.
As of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., 115 patients are in the ICU and 53 on ventilators, the exact amount as reported by the state on Monday.
Story County reported 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 8,159 confirmed positives. Story County remains at 31 deaths.
