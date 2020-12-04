The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,901 new COVID-19 cases and 84 new deaths on Friday.
This death toll is the highest that's been recorded in Iowa in a single day during the pandemic.
Iowa now has 239,693 positive cases of the coronavirus. The death toll has surpasses 2,600 and is at 2,603.
The 14-day positivity rate in the state is 16.7%.
The number of hospitalized individuals is down as well as the number of patients in the ICU. There are 1,000 currently hospitalized, with 209 of those individuals being in the ICU. There are 128 patients on a ventilator.
Iowa is expected to see the first distribution of the coronavirus vaccine Dec. 13, pending approval. The state will receive 172,000 tests in total by the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.