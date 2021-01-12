The state of Iowa continued to see a rise in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths as of 11 a.m. Tuesday according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
The total of number of positive cases in the state increased to a total of 298,077 as of 11 a.m., an increase of 1,211 new positive cases since Monday.
Deaths in the state continued to rise, with IDPH reporting 83 new COVID-19 deaths since Monday. This brings the statewide total to 4,222 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
One of the new deaths was reported in Story County, bringing the Story County death total to 33.
Story County also saw 22 new positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases in the county to 8,437.
As positive cases and deaths continue to add up, the state reported lower hospitalization data on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, the state reported there were 90 patients in the ICU, compared to 96 on Monday. IDPH also reported 30 patients were on ventilators, six less than Monday's reported total.
