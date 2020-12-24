The start of the holiday season brought more bad news to statewide COVID-19 numbers as of Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 71 new COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the statewide total to 3,739 deaths.
The state reported a total of 272,444 Iowans have tested positive, an increase of 1,425 new cases since Wednesday.
In Story County, the state reported two new deaths Thursday, setting the death total in the county to 29 deaths.
Iowa hospitals did see a slight dip in its patients in the ICU. As of Thursday at 10:30 a.m. 127 are in the ICU, down from 139 on Wednesday. Hospital patients on ventilators in the state dropped to 70, down from 71 the day before.
