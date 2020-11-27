The state of Iowa reported an increase of 1,266 COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as 37 new reported deaths.
There are now 223,544 total COVID-19 cases in the state and 2,349 COVID-19 deaths.
Across the state, hospitalizations are down but still remain over 1,200. The number of patients in the ICU has also decreased and is now at 256. Hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing after weeks of record highs.
There are currently 151 long-term care facilities that are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks.
Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has dropped below 20 percent and is now at 18.1 percent. The total positivity rate is 18.7 percent.
In Story County, there are 6,704 positive cases and 21 deaths.
