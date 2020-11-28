As of Saturday at 11:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,274 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state since Friday. The new positives bring the overall state total to 225,796 positive cases.
The state reported 11 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,360 deaths.
Story County reported 6,761 cases in the county, a increase of 57 cases from Friday. Story County has reported no additional deaths, with deaths remaining at 21.
The number of Iowans in the ICU dropped from 256 to 244, as well as the number of hospitalizations currently in the state.
