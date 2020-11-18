Another 4,099 individuals in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
This raises the total to 195,507 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of individuals who have recovered is up to 111,297.
There has been an increase in deaths due to COVID-19 in Iowa, with the death total moving up to 2,064, an increase of 36 from the previous day.
In Story County, the death count has remained at 19, with the positive case count increasing to 5,776 — an increase of 142 in the last day.
The total number of recovered Iowans has moved up to 3,889.
