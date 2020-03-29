Editor's Note: This article was updated with new information following Gov. Kim Reynolds' 2:30 p.m. press conference.
The fourth Iowan diagnosed with COVID-19 died last night in Linn County as the number of cases in the state rose by 38 to 336, according to a press release from Gov. Kim Reynold’s office.
“I am so sorry to report we have had one additional death for a total of four,” Reynolds said in a press conference.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified the individual who died was between the ages of 61 and 80.
The ages and locations of the 38 new cases according to the IDPH are:
Cedar County, one older adult (61-80 years)
Cerro Gordo County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Dallas County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
Dubuque County, one child (0-17 years), one middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
Henry County, one older adult (61-80 years)
Iowa County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Jasper County, one older adult (61-80 years)
Johnson County, two adults (18-40), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
Linn County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)
Marshall County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Polk County, two adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) five older adults (61-80 years),one elderly adult (81+)
Tama County, one adult (18-40 years)
Washington County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one elderly adult (81+)
Winneshiek County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Woodbury County, one adult (18-40 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions and concerns involving COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 and can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
In Reynolds' press conference, she called on Iowans to all do their part to limit the impacts of the disease.
"Just as Iowa families are adjusting to living and working and learning under the same roof, so are families across [the country]," Reynolds said.
Sen. Joni Ernst joined Reynolds' press conference via phone.
Ernst spoke of the CARES Act President Donald Trump signed March 26. She mentioned the direct payments from the federal government some individuals are set to receive from the federal government based on income and dependency status.
