Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law (H.F. 2627) relating to the regulations on renewal of licenses, certificates, and registration during a press conference Thursday.
The press conference was livestreamed from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa, and the bill is intended to make the lives of Iowa builders and contractors easier while bringing more skilled workers into the state.
The bill creates universal license recognition, allowing licensed workers in good-standing from other states to more easily obtain licensure in Iowa. The bill also allows three years of work experience to supplement for any education or work training required to receive licensure. Iowa is the first state in the country to create this pathway to licensure.
License fees will now be waived for first time applicant's household income not exceeding 200% of Iowa's poverty level.
A new standard is also put in place when reviewing an applicant's criminal record. An applicant's prior criminal convictions must be directly related to the profession in which they are applying licensure for in order to be denied licensure. Gov. Reynolds said this aspect of the bill is apart of her ongoing second chances agenda for those with a criminal past.
Gov. Reynolds noted Iowa is second in the nation for jobs in the workforce requiring a license, a statistic she hopes to continue to lower in the future.
