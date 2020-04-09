Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that declared April 9 a “Day of Prayer” in Iowa.
This day encourages the state to “unite in prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The power of prayer and faith in God is something that has guided so many of us in good times and bad,” Reynolds said in a press release. “We have all been impacted by COVID-19. Some of us have lost a loved one and others know those who are sick. Whether you are a nurse on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, a grocery store worker, the truck driver making a delivery, or someone laid off at home, this has been a challenging and stressful time. Let us join together and pray for our neighbors, communities and state.”
The “Day of Prayer” also invited Iowans to participate in the 59th Annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast that was offered entirely online to maintain social distancing.
April 9 also marks the start of the Jewish festival of Passover and is the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday which precedes Easter on April 12.
“Normally, hundreds of Iowans would be gathering in Des Moines for the 59th annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast,” said Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. “But because of COVID-19, that has been moved entirely online and made free of charge. The Governor and I encourage everyone to join us for that event to celebrate this Day of Prayer.”
