Wilburn democracy vigil

State Rep. Ross Wilburn, hours before being officially elected to the Iowa House of Representatives, speaks at the Shine a Light for Democracy Vigil on Aug. 6 at City Hall. The event took place on the 54th anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act's passage and was meant to highlight the Supreme Court decision in Shelby County v. Holder's elimination of the act's pre-clearance provision. Wilburn pointed out that without the Voting Rights Act, he would be unable to vote.

The Iowa House of Representative primary election is June 2, only two candidate names will appear on the ballot for District 45 and 46. 

Iowa House District 45 and 46 includes Ames and parts of Story County, where many Iowa State students live. The candidate for District 45 is incumbent Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell and the candidate District 46 is incumbent Rep. Ross Wilburn. Both candidates are running unopposed in their Iowa House District. 

Wessel-Kroeschell will serve her 8th term in November. Wessel-Kroeschell has served in the Iowa House of Representatives since 2005. She serves on several committees in the Iowa House: the Environmental Protection and Judiciary committees and the Human Resources Committee. Wessel-Kroeschell is also a member of the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee, along with the Medical Assistance Projections and Assessment Council. 

DOMA Rally

State Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell speaks to a crowd gathered to celebrate the Supreme Court's repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) at Tom Evans Plaza in downtown Ames on Jun. 27, 2103. The Democratic representative from Ames had this to say about the repeal of DOMA: "I don't think we've ended the fight (for marriage equality), but it's a huge step forward."

Wilburn won his seat in a special election on August 6, 2019. Previously, Lisa Heddens won the general election in 2018 but resigned her seat on June 17, 2019, to take up a vacancy on the Story County Board of Supervisors. Wilburn was previously the Mayor of Iowa City in 2007.

"I'm running to join the effort to ensure we provide affordable healthcare, create green jobs while protecting our environment, and that public dollars are used for public education," Wilburn said on his campaign page. "I'm here to offer my experience as a 12 year former local elected official, social worker, member of the Iowa National Guard, and parent to serve the people of Ames and Iowa."

Key issues important to Wilburn are: to support public schools and universities, create green jobs and reform mental health care.

