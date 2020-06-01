The Iowa House of Representative primary election is June 2, only two candidate names will appear on the ballot for District 45 and 46.
Iowa House District 45 and 46 includes Ames and parts of Story County, where many Iowa State students live. The candidate for District 45 is incumbent Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell and the candidate District 46 is incumbent Rep. Ross Wilburn. Both candidates are running unopposed in their Iowa House District.
Wessel-Kroeschell will serve her 8th term in November. Wessel-Kroeschell has served in the Iowa House of Representatives since 2005. She serves on several committees in the Iowa House: the Environmental Protection and Judiciary committees and the Human Resources Committee. Wessel-Kroeschell is also a member of the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee, along with the Medical Assistance Projections and Assessment Council.
Wilburn won his seat in a special election on August 6, 2019. Previously, Lisa Heddens won the general election in 2018 but resigned her seat on June 17, 2019, to take up a vacancy on the Story County Board of Supervisors. Wilburn was previously the Mayor of Iowa City in 2007.
"I'm running to join the effort to ensure we provide affordable healthcare, create green jobs while protecting our environment, and that public dollars are used for public education," Wilburn said on his campaign page. "I'm here to offer my experience as a 12 year former local elected official, social worker, member of the Iowa National Guard, and parent to serve the people of Ames and Iowa."
Key issues important to Wilburn are: to support public schools and universities, create green jobs and reform mental health care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.