Another 798 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Iowa bringing its total to 73,547.
Of those who tested positive, 49 percent are between the ages of 18 to 40, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Additionally, eight more people have died due to the virus, bringing Iowa’s death toll to 1,216.
Story County reported 33 more positive tests, bringing the county’s total to 3,091. One more person has died in Story County bringing its total to 17.
