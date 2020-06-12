The Iowa Department of Public Health reports an additional 381 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,166 in the state of Iowa.
A total of 212,827 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Forty four percent of those who tested positive for the virus are between the ages of 18 to 40 and 34 percent are between the ages of 41 to 60.
There have been three additional deaths for a total of 642 deaths in Iowa.
Of the total cases, 14,508 Iowans have recovered. Forty four percent of the recoveries have been adults between the ages of 18 to 40 and 37 percent have been the ages between 41 and 60.
In Story County 195 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 107 people have recovered while two have died.
