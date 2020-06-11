An additional 269 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, along with nine more deaths.
The State of Iowa has a total of 22,785 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 207,057 tests.
A total of 638 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Iowa.
Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 a total of 13,827 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa.
In Story County, there are 180 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.