An additional 268 individuals in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,591.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has also reported an additional five deaths in Iowa, bringing the total to 1,041.
A total of 43,687 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.
In Story County, a total of 1,571 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of reported COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 16.
