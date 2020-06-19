Breaking News Placeholder

The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 390 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the total to 25,127.

An additional three deaths were reported, bringing the total to 680.

An additional 221 people have recovered. Out of the total positive cases reported in Iowa, 15,674 recoveries have been reported statewide. 

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Story County is 372. The number of deaths in Story County is three.

