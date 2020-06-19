The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 390 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the total to 25,127.
An additional three deaths were reported, bringing the total to 680.
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Story County is 372. The number of deaths in Story County is three.
