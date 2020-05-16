An additional 279 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state of Iowa, making a total of 14,328.
2,744 additional people have been tested for COVID-19, bringing the total up to 96,300. Of those who tested positive, 366 people recovered from the virus bringing the total amount of recoveries to 6,927. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 43 percent of the recoveries were between the ages 18 to 40 and 39 percent were between the ages 41 and 60.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 10 additional deaths, for a total of 346 deaths statewide. Of the deaths, 12 percent of the deaths were between the ages of 18 to 60, 41 percent were between the ages of 61 to 80 and 47 percent of the deaths were people over 80.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 75.
