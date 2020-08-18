An additional 220 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 52,951.
The Iowa Department of Public Health recorded 10 additional deaths, for a total of 989 deaths statewide.
Of the Iowans who have tested positive, 41,582 have recovered.
In Story County, 21,443 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 1,407 tested positive. A total of 1,092 individuals in Story County have recovered from COVID-19 and the total number of deaths remains at 15.
