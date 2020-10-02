An additional 796 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa for a total of 90,809.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported seven more people have died from COVID-19, Iowa’s total is 1,367.
In Story County, 19 more positive cases were reported, bringing the Story County total to 3,532 cases. Story County remains at 17 deaths.
