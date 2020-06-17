The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 219 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.
There have been 24,380 positive cases of COVID-19 and 660 deaths.
There have been an additional 6,996 people have been tested for a total of 234,405 tests.
Of the total positive cases, 15,126 recovered cases have been reported statewide.
There are 291 positive of COVID-19 cases have been reported in Story County, 24 new cases in the last 24 hours.
A total of 129 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Story County.
Three people have passed away from COVID-19 in Story County.
Out of the individuals tested on Tuesday, 3.9 percent of individuals tested positive, which is lowest percentage since testing for COVID-19 began in early March.
