There have been an additional 418 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa, making for a total of 32,343 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported seven additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 732.
Out of those testing positive, an additional 454 Iowans have recovered bring the total 25,868 recoveries.
An additional 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Story County, bringing the total to 808. Story County remains at three deaths.
