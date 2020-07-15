An additional 206 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 36,036 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported four additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 759.
Out of those testing positive, a total of 27,102 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.
An additional 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Story County, bringing the total to 891. Story County remains with a total of eight deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.