Over 1,000 total Iowans have died due to the coronavirus.
An additional 587 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 53,538.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 13 additional deaths, for a total of 1,003 deaths statewide.
Of the Iowans who have tested positive, 41,981 have recovered.
In Story County, additional 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,424. One person has died, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16.
