An additional 458 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iowa by the Iowa Department of Public Health, making for a total of 43,196 positive cases.
Among those testing positive, a total of 31,196 have recovered.
Three deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for a statewide total of 839.
In Story County, five more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported for a total of 1,061 positive cases. The death toll in Story Count remains at 11.
