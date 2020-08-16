An additional 712 people have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 52,352 positive cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported two additional deaths, for a total of 975 statewide.
Of those that have tested positive, a total of 40,501 have recovered.
In Story County a total of 1,397 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Story County remains at 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.