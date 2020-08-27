The total number of positive COVID-19 cases spiked to 59,496 as an additional 1,649 Iowans tested positive.
Additionally, 20 people have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the total in Iowa to 1,080, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In Story County, the number of positive cases grew from 1,724 to 1,897, an increase of 173. Story County had no new deaths and the total remains at 16.
The state also saw a jump in recoveries from COVID-19, with the number recovered moving up from 44,857 to 45,378, an increase of 516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.