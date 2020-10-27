Another 951 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 117,635.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 12 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 1,658 deaths statewide.
In Story County, 20 more cases were reported, bringing the total to 4,014 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Story County remains at 18 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.