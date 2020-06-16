An additional 120 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 24,161 in the state of Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported nine additional deaths, for a total of 661 statewide.
An additional 2,854 people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 227,409 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, a total of 14,798 have recovered.
The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 257.
