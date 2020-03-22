Update: This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. to include information from the governors press conference.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was recently notified of an additional 22 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. Iowa now has a total of 90 positive COVID-19 cases. At this time, the State Hygienic Lab has conducted 1,215 negative cases.
Additionally, Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference at 2:30 p.m. The press conference was livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
During her press conference, Reynolds announced a temporary closing of hair and nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo shops, tanning salons and swimming pools at 10 p.m. March 22 due to the spread of COVID-19.
According to the IDPH, the locations and ages of the 22 new cases are:
- Two adults, 18 to 41 years old, in Cerro Gordo County.
- One older adult, 61 to 80 years old, in Dallas County.
- Two middle-aged adults. 41 to 60 years old, in Dubuque County.
- Two older adults, 61 to 80 years old, in Harrison County.
- Two adults, 18 to 40 years old, one middle-aged adult, 41 to 60 years old, and two older adults, 61 to 80 years old, in Johnson County.
- One adult, 18 to 40 years old, in Kossuth County.
- One middle-aged adult, 41 to 60 years old, in Linn County.
- One elderly adult, 81 years or older, in Poweshiek County.
- One middle-aged adult, 41 to 60 years old, in Scott County.
- One older adult, 61 to 80 years old, in Sioux County.
- Two adults, 18 to 40 years old, and one middle-aged adult, 41 to 60 years, in Tama County.
- One middle-aged adult, 41 to 60 years old, in Washington County
- One middle-aged adult, 41 to 60 years old, in Woodbury County
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions and concerns involving COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 and can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Iowa strongly recommends social distancing and self-isolation after travel to avoid quickly overburdening the healthcare system, according to the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds.
