Another 478 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total positive cases to 71,137.
Five more deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa is 1,185.
There have now been 2,972 positive cases in Story County. There have been no new deaths reported in the county and the total COVID-19 related deaths remains at 16.
