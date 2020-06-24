An additional 255 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iowa, along with two more deaths.
A total of 26,601 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, and out of a total of 268,434 tests and there have been 16,764 recovery cases.
AN additional 21 COVID-19 patients we admitted to a hospital in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of current COVID-19 patient hospitalizations to 140.
Of those patients, 43 are in the ICU.
Story County recorded 42 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's case total to 542 with three deaths have been previously reported.
The county has reported 149 recovery cases.
