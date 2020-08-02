An additional 545 COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported in Iowa since 10 a.m. on Saturday.
A total of 45,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Iowa out of 485,829 tests, making for a 9.4 positivity rate. There have been 874 deaths in Iowa overall, according to the Iowa COVID-19 website.
32,919 recovery cases have been reported in the state.
231 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, 28 patients were admitted yesterday and 75 patients are in the ICU.
11 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Story County and no new deaths have been reported.
There has been a total of 1,104 COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19 deaths reported in Story County. 808 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Story County.
