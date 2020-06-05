The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 388 new positive cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.
179,813 individuals, one of 18, Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 with 21,094 tests, one of 150 Iowans, coming back positive, 11.7 percent positivity rate, and 158,325 coming back negative, one of 20 Iowans.
Of the test results that came back yesterday, five percent of test results came back positive. Iowa's percentage of individuals testing positive has steadily declined since May 26, when 14 percent of individuals tested positive.
589 Iowans have now died for COVID-19. 12,464 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.
Story County now has 128 cases of COVID-19, with one reported death.
In long term care facilities, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths.
1,536 cases of COVID-19, 294 deaths and 768 recovered cases have been reported in long term care facilities.
In a press conference on Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds reported that the state of Iowa is working on plans to allow family members to safely visit family members in long term care facilities.
