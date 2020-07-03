An additional 389 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iowa, along with three additional deaths.
Out of the 30,355 total individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, 24,243 have recovered from the virus and 720 have passed away from it.
A total of 320,924 individuals have tested for COVID-19 and 9.5 percent of the tests have come back positive.
A total of 146 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, 40 of them are in the ICU.
In the last 24 hours, 32 people were admitted to the hospital because of the virus. That is nearly double the amount of people that were newly admitted in the 24 hours previously.
Iowa hospitals currently have 39.4 percent of their inpatient beds available (3,200) and 83.6 of its ventilators available (800).
Story County has reported 10 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 749. Three people from Story County have died because of COVID-19.
