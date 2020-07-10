The number of positive COVID-19 cases is continuing to climb as 747 Iowans have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.
Three more Iowans have died from the virus for a total of 742 deaths in the state.
Iowa has had 33,759 positive COVID-19 cases out of the total 361,323 tests.
Of the people who have been tested 17,284 have a pre-existing condition according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's (IDPH) website. 7,960 have no pre-existing condition and 8,515 are listed as unknown.
Iowa is reporting that 25,768 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.
An additional 19 people were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours because of COVID-19, bringing the total to number of patients to 169. A total of 54 of those patients are currently in the ICU.
Story County has reported 12 more positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the last 24 hours.
A total of 835 positive tests have been reported in Story County out of 9,227 tests.
Four people have died from COVID-19 in Story County, while 411 have recovered.
The state's COVID-19 positive case rate has stayed below 10 percent since May 26, but the rate has been above nine percent each of the past two days.
